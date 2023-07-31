Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
After batting .286 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 8:40 PM ET on Monday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Athletics.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .273 with 16 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 85th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (59 of 91), with multiple hits 24 times (26.4%).
- He has homered in 10 games this season (11.0%), homering in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has had an RBI in 29 games this year (31.9%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 30.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (4.4%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|44
|.297
|AVG
|.248
|.343
|OBP
|.316
|.494
|SLG
|.354
|17
|XBH
|10
|7
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|18
|31/13
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.73 team ERA ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (117 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo gets the start for the Padres, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old has put together a 3.62 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
