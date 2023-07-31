The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .270 with 12 doubles, a home run and six walks.

Castro has gotten a hit in 43 of 71 games this season (60.6%), with multiple hits on 12 occasions (16.9%).

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.9%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.9%).

He has scored in 19 of 71 games (26.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 33 .282 AVG .257 .286 OBP .288 .336 SLG .343 6 XBH 7 0 HR 1 14 RBI 11 30/1 K/BB 23/5 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings