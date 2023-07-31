On Monday, July 31 at 8:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (52-54) visit the Colorado Rockies (41-64) at Coors Field in the series opener. Seth Lugo will get the nod for the Padres, while Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Rockies.

The favored Padres have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +165. San Diego is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). An 11.5-run over/under has been set in this contest.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Lugo - SD (4-5, 3.62 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (8-8, 5.83 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 42, or 53.8%, of the 78 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have a record of 10-8 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Diego has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Padres went 6-4 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Rockies have come away with 37 wins in the 90 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 11-26 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+125) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Harold Castro 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+185) Mike Toglia 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+160)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 25th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

