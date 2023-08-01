Brendan Rodgers Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate (2022)
- Rodgers had a .408 slugging percentage while batting .266.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB last season, he ranked 47th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- In 66.2% of his games last season (90 of 136), Rodgers had a base hit, and in 35 of those games (25.7%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2022 (11 of 136), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Rodgers picked up an RBI in 36 games last season out of 136 (26.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.6% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..
- In 41.2% of his 136 games last season, he touched home plate (56 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.6%).
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|68
|.313
|AVG
|.218
|.377
|OBP
|.271
|.498
|SLG
|.317
|29
|XBH
|17
|10
|HR
|3
|46
|RBI
|17
|60/28
|K/BB
|41/18
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Avila will start for the Padres, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty pitched in relief in his most recent outing this season, one of two appearances so far.
