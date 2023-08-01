The Colorado Rockies and Brendan Rodgers, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Pedro Avila TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate (2022)

Rodgers had a .408 slugging percentage while batting .266.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB last season, he ranked 47th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

In 66.2% of his games last season (90 of 136), Rodgers had a base hit, and in 35 of those games (25.7%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2022 (11 of 136), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Rodgers picked up an RBI in 36 games last season out of 136 (26.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.6% of those games (13 times) and three or more RBIs on nine occasions..

In 41.2% of his 136 games last season, he touched home plate (56 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.6%).

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .313 AVG .218 .377 OBP .271 .498 SLG .317 29 XBH 17 10 HR 3 46 RBI 17 60/28 K/BB 41/18 0 SB 0

