Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Ezequiel Tovar (.341 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .256 with 23 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks.
- Tovar has had a hit in 70 of 99 games this year (70.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (21.2%).
- He has gone deep in 10.1% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 34.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 41 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|47
|.279
|AVG
|.232
|.315
|OBP
|.259
|.453
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|20
|48/7
|K/BB
|58/7
|2
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the first-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (118 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old righty has two appearances in relief this season.
