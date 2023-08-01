Mike Toglia -- hitting .206 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the mound, on August 1 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Toglia At The Plate

Toglia has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .190.

In 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), Toglia has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Toglia has driven in a run in six games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 .189 AVG .192 .268 OBP .250 .270 SLG .385 1 XBH 3 1 HR 1 3 RBI 3 11/4 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 0

