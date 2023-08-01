How to Watch the Rays vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 1
The Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes will take on the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Yankee Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays are fourth in MLB play with 159 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.
- Tampa Bay's .447 slugging percentage is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Rays' .255 batting average is 10th-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (566 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Rays rank 10th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .327.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 17th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.78 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.188).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 146 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- New York is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .402 this season.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.
- New York has scored 458 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Yankees rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- New York strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.
- New York has the ninth-best ERA (3.92) in the majors this season.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.243 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays are sending Zach Eflin (11-6) to make his 21st start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.64 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 116 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he went four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Eflin has 11 quality starts this season.
- Eflin enters this matchup with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Carlos Rodon (1-3) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.
- Rodon has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Marlins
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Sandy Alcantara
|7/28/2023
|Astros
|W 4-3
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Cristian Javier
|7/29/2023
|Astros
|L 17-4
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Hunter Brown
|7/30/2023
|Astros
|W 8-2
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Brandon Bielak
|7/31/2023
|Yankees
|W 5-1
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Jhony Brito
|8/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Carlos Rodón
|8/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Gerrit Cole
|8/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Zack Littell
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Reese Olson
|8/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Tarik Skubal
|8/8/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Miles Mikolas
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/26/2023
|Mets
|W 3-1
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|José Quintana
|7/28/2023
|Orioles
|L 1-0
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Grayson Rodriguez
|7/29/2023
|Orioles
|W 8-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Tyler Wells
|7/30/2023
|Orioles
|L 9-3
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/31/2023
|Rays
|L 5-1
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Tyler Glasnow
|8/1/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Eflin
|8/2/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Shane McClanahan
|8/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Cristian Javier
|8/4/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Hunter Brown
|8/5/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|J.P. France
|8/6/2023
|Astros
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Framber Valdez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.