Tuesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (52-55) and Colorado Rockies (42-64) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:40 PM ET on August 1.

The Padres will give the nod to Pedro Avila and the Rockies will counter with Peter Lambert (2-1, 4.76 ERA).

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Padres 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (41.8%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win 17 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (461 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.45 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule