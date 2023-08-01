Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres will look to get the better of Peter Lambert, the Colorado Rockies' starter, on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 106 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 461 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rockies rank 23rd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.45) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.515 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Lambert (2-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up no earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

He has started three games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

Lambert has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He is looking for his fourth appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Nationals L 5-4 Away Peter Lambert Jake Irvin 7/28/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Kyle Freeland JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics L 11-3 Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Ty Blach Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 8/1/2023 Padres - Home Peter Lambert Pedro Avila 8/2/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Joe Musgrove 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Chase Anderson Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Austin Gomber Jack Flaherty 8/7/2023 Brewers - Away Peter Lambert Wade Miley

