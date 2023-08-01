On Tuesday, August 1 at 8:40 PM ET, the San Diego Padres (52-55) visit the Colorado Rockies (42-64) at Coors Field. Pedro Avila will get the call for the Padres, while Peter Lambert will take the mound for the Rockies.

The Padres are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Rockies have +145 odds to play spoiler. A 12.5-run total is listed for the matchup.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Avila - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-1, 4.76 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Rockies' game against the Padres but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rockies (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to defeat the Padres with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Ryan McMahon hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 42 out of the 79 games, or 53.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have a 17-16 record (winning 51.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Padres played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (41.8%) in those games.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 17-34 when favored by +145 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mike Toglia 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Ezequiel Tovar 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+145) Brendan Rodgers 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+150) Harold Castro 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+185) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 25th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.