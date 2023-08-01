The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon and his .526 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 98 hits and an OBP of .339 to go with a slugging percentage of .472. All three of those stats lead Colorado hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 65th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 65 of 100 games this season (65.0%), with more than one hit on 27 occasions (27.0%).

He has homered in 16 games this year (16.0%), homering in 4% of his trips to the dish.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 33.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 46 games this year (46.0%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 50 .267 AVG .253 .341 OBP .336 .492 SLG .453 24 XBH 19 9 HR 8 32 RBI 20 68/21 K/BB 61/24 2 SB 3

