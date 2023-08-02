The Colorado Rockies, including Robert Austin Wynns and his .409 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns has three doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .209.

In 14 of 26 games this season, Wynns got a hit, but only one each time.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Wynns has driven in a run in five games this season (19.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 13 .000 AVG .194 .000 OBP .250 .000 SLG .306 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 4 2/0 K/BB 13/3 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings