On Wednesday, Brendan Rodgers (on the back of going 1-for-5 with an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Musgrove. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Padres.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Coors Field

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate (2022)

Rodgers had a .408 slugging percentage while batting .266.

Among the qualifying batters last season, he ranked 48th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 64th and he was 80th in slugging.

In 90 of 136 games last season (66.2%) Rodgers had at least one hit, and in 35 of those contests (25.7%) he picked up two or more.

He hit a long ball in 11 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 8.1%), going deep in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Rodgers drove in a run in 26.5% of his games last season (36 of 136), with two or more RBIs in 13 of those contests (9.6%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.

He came around to score 56 times in 136 games (41.2%) last season, including 13 occasions when he scored more than once (9.6%).

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 68 GP 68 .313 AVG .218 .377 OBP .271 .498 SLG .317 29 XBH 17 10 HR 3 46 RBI 17 60/28 K/BB 41/18 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)