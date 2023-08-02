Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elehuris Montero -- with a slugging percentage of .444 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the mound, on August 2 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Padres.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .211.
- Montero has had a hit in 17 of 38 games this year (44.7%), including multiple hits seven times (18.4%).
- He has homered in 7.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has an RBI in 12 of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 11 games this year (28.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.283
|AVG
|.143
|.308
|OBP
|.169
|.367
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|9
|20/3
|K/BB
|31/1
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (10-3) takes the mound for the Padres in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.05 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went six scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
