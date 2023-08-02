Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 3-for-5 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres (who will start Joe Musgrove) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Padres.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 41 walks while hitting .245.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 64.1% of his 92 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.1% of them.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26.1% of his games this season, Profar has picked up at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.4% of his games this season (39 of 92), with two or more runs five times (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.283
|AVG
|.205
|.367
|OBP
|.283
|.433
|SLG
|.307
|20
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|15
|31/22
|K/BB
|44/19
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.72 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (119 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (10-3) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.05 ERA in 97 1/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.05, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.