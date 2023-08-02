The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones (.406 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has eight doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks while hitting .268.

Jones has recorded a hit in 30 of 50 games this season (60.0%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.0%).

He has homered in 18.0% of his games in 2023, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 28.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 38.0% of his games this season (19 of 50), with two or more runs three times (6.0%).

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 25 .259 AVG .276 .341 OBP .364 .469 SLG .483 7 XBH 10 5 HR 4 11 RBI 11 25/10 K/BB 37/11 5 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings