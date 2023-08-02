Kyle Freeland will start for the Colorado Rockies aiming to slow down Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 107 home runs.

Colorado ranks 17th in the majors with a .405 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 466 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.47 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.513 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Freeland (4-11) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 21st start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

He has earned a quality start eight times in 20 starts this season.

Freeland has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 16 times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Athletics L 8-5 Home Kyle Freeland JP Sears 7/29/2023 Athletics L 11-3 Home Chris Flexen Paul Blackburn 7/30/2023 Athletics W 2-0 Home Ty Blach Luis Medina 7/31/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 8/1/2023 Padres L 8-5 Home Peter Lambert Pedro Avila 8/2/2023 Padres - Home Kyle Freeland Joe Musgrove 8/4/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals - Away Chase Anderson Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Austin Gomber Jack Flaherty 8/7/2023 Brewers - Away Peter Lambert Wade Miley 8/8/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Freeland Adrian Houser

