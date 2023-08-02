Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Padres on August 2, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Juan Soto, Ryan McMahon and others in the San Diego Padres-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Padres Game Info
- When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 100 hits with 23 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs, 46 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a slash line of .262/.342/.480 so far this season.
- McMahon has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and nine RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|4
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 89 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 41 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .245/.327/.372 on the season.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jul. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jul. 28
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Joe Musgrove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Musgrove Stats
- The Padres will send Joe Musgrove (10-3) to the mound for his 18th start this season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his 10th consecutive quality start.
- Musgrove has 15 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Musgrove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 28
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Tigers
|Jul. 23
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|6
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jul. 18
|6.0
|5
|1
|1
|7
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jul. 9
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 4
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|11
|1
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 102 hits with 25 doubles, 22 home runs and 98 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .275/.424/.520 on the season.
- Soto has recorded at least one hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .500 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|2
|4
|8
|0
|at Rockies
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
