Kyle Tucker and Gleyber Torres are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees square off at Yankee Stadium on Friday (first pitch at 7:05 PM ET).

Astros vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has 27 doubles, 19 home runs, 51 walks and 75 RBI (118 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.

He has a .299/.377/.513 slash line so far this year.

Tucker hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 1 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 60 walks and 69 RBI (105 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He's slashed .251/.346/.422 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Aug. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 2 2-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jul. 31 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Torres Stats

Torres has 107 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 40 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .263/.326/.430 so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 3-for-4 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 30 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 10 doubles, 20 home runs, 42 walks and 42 RBI (56 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He has a .290/.412/.653 slash line on the season.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 3 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Aug. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rays Jul. 31 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Jul. 29 3-for-5 2 1 2 6 0

