Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Ezequiel Tovar, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, August 4 at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .255 with 23 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
- Tovar has had a hit in 71 of 101 games this season (70.3%), including multiple hits 21 times (20.8%).
- In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (9.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Tovar has an RBI in 34 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (43 of 101), with two or more runs six times (5.9%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|47
|.276
|AVG
|.232
|.317
|OBP
|.259
|.444
|SLG
|.379
|20
|XBH
|16
|5
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|20
|51/9
|K/BB
|58/7
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Wainwright gets the start for the Cardinals, his 14th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 7.18 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 41-year-old has a 7.18 ERA and 4.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .349 to his opponents.
