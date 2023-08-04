The New York Liberty (20-6) will try to extend a five-game road winning streak when taking on the Minnesota Lynx (13-14) on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Target Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Lynx vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Liberty

Minnesota's 80.1 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 82 New York allows.

Minnesota is shooting 43.4% from the field, 1.1% higher than the 42.3% New York's opponents have shot this season.

The Lynx have compiled a 12-5 straight-up record in games they shoot higher than 42.3% from the field.

Minnesota is hitting 31.3% of its shots from deep, which is 3.9 percentage points fewer than the 35.2% New York's opponents are averaging on the season.

The Lynx have a 4-3 record when the team makes more than 35.2% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Minnesota rebound at about the same rate, with New York averaging 3.7 more rebounds per game.

Lynx Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Lynx are putting up 79.9 points per game, compared to their season average of 80.1.

Minnesota is sinking 6.6 three-pointers per game with a 32.7% three-point percentage in its past 10 games, compared to its season averages of 6.5 and 31.3%.

Lynx Injuries