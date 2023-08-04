Friday's contest that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (48-62) against the Colorado Rockies (42-66) at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cardinals, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 8:15 PM on August 4.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Adam Wainwright (3-5) versus the Rockies and Chris Flexen (0-5).

Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 7, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 games (two of those matchups had spread set by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 93 games this year and have walked away with the win 38 times (40.9%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win 15 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +160 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 38.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (467 total), Colorado is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.52) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule