The Wyndham Championship is underway, and Adam Svensson is currently in second place with a score of -7.

Looking to place a wager on Adam Svensson at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Adam Svensson Insights

Svensson has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Svensson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Svensson has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

Svensson has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Svensson hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 35 -5 269 1 21 2 3 $3.6M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

In Svensson's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 37th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Svensson played this event was in 2023, and he finished second.

Sedgefield Country Club will play at 7,131 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a courses with an average distance of 7,011.

Courses that Svensson has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,286 yards, 155 yards longer than the 7,131-yard Sedgefield Country Club this week.

Svensson's Last Time Out

Svensson was in the 63rd percentile on par 3s at the 3M Open, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which was strong enough to land him in the 72nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.98).

Svensson was better than just 32% of the field at the 3M Open on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.54.

Svensson shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Svensson carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.4).

Svensson's 11 birdies or better on par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average of 6.4.

At that most recent tournament, Svensson's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.4).

Svensson finished the 3M Open outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Svensson had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Svensson Odds to Win: +1000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Svensson's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.