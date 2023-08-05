The 2023 Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open in Troon, United Kingdom at Dundonald Links from August 3-5 will feature Ashleigh Buhai as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 6,494-yard course, with a purse of $2,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Buhai at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Ashleigh Buhai Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Buhai has finished under par nine times, while also carding 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score four times and a top-10 score five times in her last 19 rounds.

Buhai has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 19 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Buhai has won one of her past five tournaments.

Buhai has finished within three shots of the leader in one of her past five tournaments. During that same span, she's posted a better-than-average score three times.

Buhai will look to prolong her streak of made cuts to 10 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 24 -5 274 2 19 3 7 $2.1M

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,019 yards in the past year, while Dundonald Links is set for a shorter 6,494 yards.

Dundonald Links has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Buhai has played in the past year has been 51 yards longer than the 6,494 yards Dundonald Links will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Buhai's Last Time Out

Buhai was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging 2.90 strokes to finish in the 93rd percentile of the field.

Her 4.08-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship ranked in the 62nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, Buhai shot better than 57% of the field (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Buhai carded a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Buhai recorded three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.6).

Buhai's five birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were more than the field average (4.2).

In that last competition, Buhai had a bogey or worse on eight of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Buhai ended the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 3.6.

On the 16 par-5s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Buhai had three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.5.

Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Dundonald Links

Dundonald Links Location: Troon, United Kingdom

Troon, United Kingdom Par: 72 / 6,494 yards

72 / 6,494 yards Buhai Odds to Win: +3500

