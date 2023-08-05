Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Cardinals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Ezequiel Tovar (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Cardinals.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .257 with 24 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 16 walks.
- Tovar has reached base via a hit in 72 games this season (of 102 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- Looking at the 102 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (9.8%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Tovar has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (9.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (5.9%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|48
|.276
|AVG
|.236
|.317
|OBP
|.263
|.444
|SLG
|.385
|20
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|5
|27
|RBI
|20
|51/9
|K/BB
|59/7
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.1 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (106 total, one per game).
- Matz (2-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.06 ERA in 93 2/3 innings pitched, with 87 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 23 games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.