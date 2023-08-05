The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .245 with 22 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 walks.

In 64.9% of his 94 games this season, Profar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (six of 94), and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has driven in a run in 25 games this year (26.6%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (10.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season (40 of 94), with two or more runs six times (6.4%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 44 .281 AVG .206 .364 OBP .289 .432 SLG .306 21 XBH 10 3 HR 4 21 RBI 16 32/22 K/BB 44/21 1 SB 0

