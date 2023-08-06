Rockies vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) and the Colorado Rockies (43-67) matching up at Busch Stadium (on August 6) at 2:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals will give the nod to Zack Thompson (2-3, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-8, 5.68 ERA).
Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (two of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (41.1%) in those games.
- This season, Colorado has been victorious 11 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (478 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.52) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|Padres
|W 4-3
|Austin Gomber vs Seth Lugo
|August 1
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Peter Lambert vs Pedro Avila
|August 2
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Nick Martínez
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-4
|Chris Flexen vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Ty Blach vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Zack Thompson
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ty Blach vs Emmet Sheehan
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
