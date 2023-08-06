Sunday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (49-63) and the Colorado Rockies (43-67) matching up at Busch Stadium (on August 6) at 2:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 victory for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Zack Thompson (2-3, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Austin Gomber (8-8, 5.68 ERA).

Rockies vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Rockies vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 2-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the spread over their past 10 matchups (two of those contests had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 39 times (41.1%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 11 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 21st-most runs in baseball (478 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.52) in the majors this season.

