Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to defeat Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 108 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Fueled by 333 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .403 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 21st in the majors with 478 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

The Rockies rank 24th in strikeouts per game (9.3) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.3 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.52) in the majors this season.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.522 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Austin Gomber (8-8) for his 23rd start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Gomber has pitched five or more innings in nine straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 22 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 7/31/2023 Padres W 4-3 Home Austin Gomber Seth Lugo 8/1/2023 Padres L 8-5 Home Peter Lambert Pedro Avila 8/2/2023 Padres L 11-1 Home Kyle Freeland Nick Martínez 8/4/2023 Cardinals W 9-4 Away Chris Flexen Adam Wainwright 8/5/2023 Cardinals L 6-2 Away Ty Blach Steven Matz 8/6/2023 Cardinals - Away Austin Gomber Zack Thompson 8/7/2023 Brewers - Away Peter Lambert Freddy Peralta 8/8/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Freeland Wade Miley 8/9/2023 Brewers - Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers - Away Ty Blach Emmet Sheehan 8/11/2023 Dodgers - Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn

