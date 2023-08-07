Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Elehuris Montero (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .209 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.
- In 45.2% of his games this season (19 of 42), Montero has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (19.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 7.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Montero has driven home a run in 14 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games.
- In 12 games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|22
|.270
|AVG
|.158
|.304
|OBP
|.179
|.349
|SLG
|.329
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|36/1
|0
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.05 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Peralta (7-8) out to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.38), 33rd in WHIP (1.243), and seventh in K/9 (10.8).
