After hitting .293 with four doubles, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Freddy Peralta) at 8:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is batting .274 with 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 76th in on base percentage, and 85th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 62 of 96 games this year (64.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (27.1%).

He has homered in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (10 of 96), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 29.2% of his games this year (28 of 96), he has scored, and in four of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 47 .301 AVG .247 .348 OBP .311 .506 SLG .345 20 XBH 10 7 HR 3 30 RBI 20 34/14 K/BB 46/14 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings