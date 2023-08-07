On Monday, Ezequiel Tovar (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .253 with 24 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 16 walks.

In 69.2% of his games this season (72 of 104), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (21.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 10 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.6%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 36 games this season (34.6%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .276 AVG .229 .317 OBP .253 .444 SLG .372 20 XBH 17 5 HR 5 27 RBI 22 51/9 K/BB 60/7 2 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings