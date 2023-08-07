Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 7
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jurickson Profar (.388 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .245 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 walks.
- Profar is batting .273 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 65.3% of his games this year (62 of 95), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 24 of those games (25.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Looking at the 95 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in six of them (6.3%), and in 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.3% of his games this season, Profar has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (10.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this season (40 of 95), with two or more runs six times (6.3%).
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.281
|AVG
|.207
|.364
|OBP
|.288
|.432
|SLG
|.310
|21
|XBH
|11
|3
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|16
|32/22
|K/BB
|44/21
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (143 total, 1.3 per game).
- Peralta (7-8 with a 4.38 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.38), 33rd in WHIP (1.243), and seventh in K/9 (10.8).
