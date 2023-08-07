Monday's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) and Colorado Rockies (44-67) squaring off at American Family Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET on August 7.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (7-8) to the mound, while Peter Lambert (2-2) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, August 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Rockies have come away with 40 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +195 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.9% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (479 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.47) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule