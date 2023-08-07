How to Watch the Rockies vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 7
Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers take on Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, August 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rockies Player Props
|Brewers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Rockies Odds
|Brewers vs Rockies Prediction
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 108 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 335 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.
- The Rockies rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 479 (4.3 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.47 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.522 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies' Peter Lambert (2-2) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the San Diego Padres.
- He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Lambert has two starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 2.7 innings per outing.
- In 18 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Padres
|L 8-5
|Home
|Peter Lambert
|Pedro Avila
|8/2/2023
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Nick Martínez
|8/4/2023
|Cardinals
|W 9-4
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adam Wainwright
|8/5/2023
|Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Steven Matz
|8/6/2023
|Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Zack Thompson
|8/7/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Freddy Peralta
|8/8/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Wade Miley
|8/9/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Adrian Houser
|8/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Emmet Sheehan
|8/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Lance Lynn
|8/12/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Peter Lambert
|Tony Gonsolin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.