The Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) and the Colorado Rockies (44-67) will go head to head on Monday, August 7 at American Family Field, with Freddy Peralta getting the ball for the Brewers and Peter Lambert taking the mound for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers have been listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+195). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (7-8, 4.38 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-2, 5.07 ERA)

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 32, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Brewers have gone 2-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Milwaukee has a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 3-4 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 96 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (41.7%) in those contests.

The Rockies have won all of their 13 games in which they were named as at least a +195 moneyline underdog.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+230) Elehuris Montero 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+280) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+275) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+310)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 24th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.