The Milwaukee Brewers (60-53) and Colorado Rockies (44-67) clash in the first of a three-game series on Monday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET. The Brewers are coming off a series split with the Pirates, and the Rockies a series win over the Cardinals.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (7-8) for the Brewers and Peter Lambert (2-2) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Brewers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSWI

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: American Family Field

Probable Pitchers: Peralta - MIL (7-8, 4.38 ERA) vs Lambert - COL (2-2, 5.07 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peter Lambert

Lambert (2-2 with a 5.07 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rockies, his fifth of the season.

The right-hander's last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Over 18 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.07 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.

Lambert has one quality start under his belt this season.

Lambert has two starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had seven appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Freddy Peralta

The Brewers will send Peralta (7-8) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, a 3.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.243 in 21 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Peralta will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

In 21 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.38), 33rd in WHIP (1.243), and seventh in K/9 (10.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Freddy Peralta vs. Rockies

The Rockies have scored 479 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 949 hits, 17th in baseball, with 108 home runs (24th in the league).

The Rockies have gone 7-for-23 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

