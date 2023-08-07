On Monday, Ryan McMahon (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado with 103 hits and an OBP of .342, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .481.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 67th, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

McMahon has gotten a hit in 69 of 105 games this season (65.7%), with at least two hits on 28 occasions (26.7%).

He has gone deep in 17.1% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 34.3% of his games this year (36 of 105), with two or more RBI 13 times (12.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 46.7% of his games this season (49 of 105), with two or more runs nine times (8.6%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 53 .273 AVG .249 .350 OBP .335 .505 SLG .458 25 XBH 21 10 HR 9 36 RBI 22 70/23 K/BB 65/26 2 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings