Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Wade Miley TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero is batting .204 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.

Montero has gotten at least one hit in 44.2% of his games this year (19 of 43), with more than one hit eight times (18.6%).

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Montero has had an RBI in 14 games this year (32.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.3%).

In 12 games this season (27.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 23 .270 AVG .152 .304 OBP .173 .349 SLG .316 5 XBH 6 0 HR 3 8 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 38/1 0 SB 0

