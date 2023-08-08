The Minnesota Lynx (13-15) will lean on Napheesa Collier (third in WNBA, 21.6 points per game) to help them take down Kahleah Copper (seventh in league, 19.2) and the Chicago Sky (12-15) on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV and The U.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lynx vs. Sky matchup.

Lynx vs. Sky Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV and The U
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Lynx vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Lynx Moneyline
Lynx vs. Sky Betting Trends

  • The Sky have put together a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Lynx have compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Chicago has been favored by 3.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • Minnesota has been an underdog by 3.5 points or more 16 times this season, and covered the spread in eight of those contests.
  • In the Sky's 26 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.
  • A total of 14 Lynx games this year have hit the over.

