Tuesday's WNBA slate includes Napheesa Collier's Minnesota Lynx (13-15) taking the road to match up with Courtney Williams and the Chicago Sky (12-15) at Wintrust Arena. The opening tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

Chicago, led by Marina Mabrey with 23 points, picked up a 104-96 win over Dallas in their last game. Kahleah Copper added 23 points. With a final score of 76-66, Minnesota lost to New York the last time out. Collier led the team (18 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL, 44.4 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sky vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-165 to win)

Sky (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+140 to win)

Lynx (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-3.5)

Sky (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 164.5

164.5 When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV and The U

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the league on offense (79.6 points scored per game) and second-worst defensively (84.8 points allowed).

Minnesota is fifth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.3) and eighth in rebounds conceded (34.8).

This season the Lynx are ranked seventh in the league in assists at 18.9 per game.

In 2023, Minnesota is sixth in the WNBA in turnovers committed (13.3 per game) and second-worst in turnovers forced (12.5).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are third-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.4). And they are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 31%.

Minnesota is the worst squad in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (9 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage defensively (34.8%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

At home the Lynx are better offensively, scoring 79.8 points per game, compared to 79.3 away. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 86.1 points per game at home, and 83.2 on the road.

At home, Minnesota grabs 34.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 fewer than away (34.5). The team allows 34.1 rebounds per game at home, 1.5 fewer than away (35.6).

The Lynx average 1.6 more assists per game at home (19.6) than on the road (18).

Minnesota commits the same number of turnovers per game at home as on the road (13.3), and forces more turnovers at home (12.7) than on the road (12.3).

At home the Lynx make 6.3 treys per game, 0.2 less than on the road (6.5). They shoot 30.9% from beyond the arc at home, 0.1% lower than away (31%).

At home Minnesota gives up 8.8 treys per game, 0.4 fewer than on the road (9.2). It concedes 35.4% shooting from beyond the arc at home, 1.3% higher than on the road (34.1%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have entered the game as underdogs 20 times this season and won eight, or 40%, of those games.

The Lynx have entered 15 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and are 5-10 in those contests.

Minnesota has 14 wins in 28 games against the spread this season.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 8-8 as a 3.5-point underdog or more.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 41.7% chance of a victory for the Lynx.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.