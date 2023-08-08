Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) against the Colorado Rockies (44-68) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on August 8.

The Brewers will give the nod to Wade Miley (6-2, 3.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.86 ERA).

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).

The Rockies have been victorious in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win eight times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (480 total, 4.3 per game).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.53 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

