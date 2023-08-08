Rockies vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (61-53) against the Colorado Rockies (44-68) at American Family Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Brewers, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 8:10 PM on August 8.
The Brewers will give the nod to Wade Miley (6-2, 3.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.86 ERA).
Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Brewers 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Rockies' record against the spread is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games).
- The Rockies have been victorious in 40, or 41.2%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has come away with a win eight times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (480 total, 4.3 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.53 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|Padres
|L 11-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Nick Martínez
|August 4
|@ Cardinals
|W 9-4
|Chris Flexen vs Adam Wainwright
|August 5
|@ Cardinals
|L 6-2
|Ty Blach vs Steven Matz
|August 6
|@ Cardinals
|W 1-0
|Austin Gomber vs Zack Thompson
|August 7
|@ Brewers
|L 12-1
|Peter Lambert vs Freddy Peralta
|August 8
|@ Brewers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Wade Miley
|August 9
|@ Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Adrian Houser
|August 10
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Ty Blach vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 11
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Lance Lynn
|August 12
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Peter Lambert vs Tony Gonsolin
|August 13
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Julio Urías
