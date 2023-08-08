Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Brewers on August 8, 2023
Christian Yelich and Ryan McMahon are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Colorado Rockies meet at American Family Field on Tuesday (at 8:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has collected 103 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .259/.340/.477 on the season.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 43 walks and 37 RBI (92 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .242/.324/.368 so far this year.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Aug. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Aug. 4
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 1
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Wade Miley Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Miley Stats
- The Brewers' Wade Miley (6-2) will make his 15th start of the season.
- He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Miley has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 14 chances. He averages 5.1 innings per outing.
- He has made 14 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.
Miley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Nationals
|Aug. 2
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 9
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|8
|3
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 4
|5.0
|9
|4
|4
|4
|2
|at Mets
|Jun. 28
|4.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|at Guardians
|Jun. 23
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 55 walks and 64 RBI (122 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.
- He's slashed .290/.376/.477 on the season.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 7
|2-for-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 3
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 88 hits with 25 doubles, 14 home runs, 47 walks and 56 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .227/.309/.401 so far this year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 7
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 4
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Aug. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
