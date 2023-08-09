Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - August 9
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Adrian Houser and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Brewers.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .254 with 25 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 69.8% of his games this year (74 of 106), with at least two hits 22 times (20.8%).
- Looking at the 106 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 11 of them (10.4%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 35.8% of his games this year, Tovar has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (9.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (42.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.276
|AVG
|.232
|.317
|OBP
|.262
|.444
|SLG
|.392
|20
|XBH
|19
|5
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|24
|51/9
|K/BB
|62/9
|2
|SB
|4
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Brewers' 4.03 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Brewers will send Houser (4-3) to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.19 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put together a 4.19 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .292 to his opponents.
