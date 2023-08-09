On Wednesday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Adrian Houser. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser

Adrian Houser TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 43 walks while hitting .240.

Profar has picked up a hit in 62 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has gone deep in 6.2% of his games this year, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has had at least one RBI in 25.8% of his games this year (25 of 97), with more than one RBI 10 times (10.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.2% of his games this season (40 of 97), with two or more runs six times (6.2%).

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 47 .281 AVG .199 .364 OBP .282 .432 SLG .298 21 XBH 11 3 HR 4 21 RBI 16 32/22 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 0

Brewers Pitching Rankings