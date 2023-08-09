Wednesday's game at American Family Field has the Milwaukee Brewers (61-54) going head-to-head against the Colorado Rockies (45-68) at 2:10 PM (on August 9). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Brewers, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Adrian Houser (4-3) for the Brewers and Chris Flexen (1-5) for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in two of those matchups).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 98 games this season and have come away with the win 41 times (41.8%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been victorious one time in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 23rd-most runs in baseball (487 total, 4.3 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.50 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

