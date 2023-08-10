Golfers will travel to Memphis, Tennessee for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at the 7,243-yard, par-70 TPC Southwind, with $20M in prize money as the prize. Tony Finau is the defending champion at the event. Watch the opening round on Thursday, August 10 to see who takes the first step to claiming this year's top spot.

How to Watch the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Start Time: 8:50 AM ET

Venue: TPC Southwind

Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Par/Distance: Par 70/7,243 yards

Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Friday TV: Golf Channel

Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

FedEx St. Jude Championship Top-Ranked Participants

World Rank Scottie Scheffler 1st Rory McIlroy 2nd Jon Rahm 3rd Patrick Cantlay 4th Viktor Hovland 5th

FedEx St. Jude Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 10:26 AM ET Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm 12:32 PM ET Tyrrell Hatton, Xander Schauffele, Si Woo Kim 10:14 AM ET Viktor Hovland, Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley 11:56 AM ET Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Sung-Jae Im 12:20 PM ET Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Emiliano Grillo 9:38 AM ET Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Tommy Fleetwood 9:26 AM ET Matthew Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges 12:44 PM ET Tony Finau, Jason Day, Nick Taylor 11:44 AM ET Adam Svensson, Byeong-Hun An, Brendon Todd 1:32 PM ET J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin

