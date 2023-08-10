Mike Toglia Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 10
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Toglia (hitting .128 in his past 10 games, with a walk and an RBI), battle starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Mike Toglia Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Mike Toglia At The Plate
- Toglia is hitting .178 with two doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- This year, Toglia has recorded at least one hit in 14 of 27 games (51.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Toglia has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (40.7%), including one multi-run game.
Mike Toglia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.156
|.265
|OBP
|.208
|.267
|SLG
|.267
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|16/4
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.41 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (10-4) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.55 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, June 28, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Colorado Rockies while surrendering one hit.
- In 16 games this season, the 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.55, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
