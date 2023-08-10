Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will meet Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -350 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rockies (+275). Los Angeles is the favorite on the run line (-2.5). The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -350 +275 8.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -110 -110

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-5.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games). For three consecutive games, Colorado and its opponent have gone above the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks being 8.8 runs.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 41 wins in the 99 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +275 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 26.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 49 of its 113 games with a total this season.

The Rockies are 13-9-0 against the spread in their 22 games that had a posted line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-30 20-39 19-27 26-42 27-50 18-19

