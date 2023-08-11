Brendan Rodgers is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Lance Lynn and the Los Angeles DodgersAugust 11 at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since August 7, when he went 0-for-3 against the Brewers.

Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brendan Rodgers At The Plate

Rodgers is batting .208 with a walk.

In four of six games this season, Rodgers has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this year.

Rodgers has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 .154 AVG .273 .154 OBP .333 .154 SLG .273 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 1 6/0 K/BB 1/1 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings