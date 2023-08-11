Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Dodgers - August 11
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .200 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Elehuris Montero and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Lance Lynn) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Dodgers.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks.
- Montero has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 45 games this year, with multiple hits in 17.8% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Montero has an RBI in 15 of 45 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 13 games this season (28.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|25
|.270
|AVG
|.149
|.304
|OBP
|.169
|.349
|SLG
|.333
|5
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|4
|8
|RBI
|11
|22/4
|K/BB
|44/1
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (130 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynn (8-9 with a 6.11 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 24th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 36-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (6.11), 56th in WHIP (1.410), and ninth in K/9 (10.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
